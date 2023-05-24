The Project

Plane Passenger Painting Her Nails During A Flight Branded 'Selfish' By Angry Travellers

A plane passenger has infuriated others with a "selfish" act during her flight.

A Reddit post by tazdoestheinternet on the thread 'mildly infuriating' showed a woman who painted her nails while on a plane.

"This woman is painting her nails on a 3-hour plane journey," they captioned it.

Commenters were infuriated by the act and its complete disregard for other passengers.

"People like this make me realize how overly considerate I am. My brain can't comprehend this level of entitlement and selfishness," said one.

"I love doing my nails, but I would never do them in such an enclosed space where people can't escape the fumes. Holy crap, that's rude," another said.

A Redditor shared their own story, saying a flight attendant had stopped a passenger from painting their nails on the flight.

"Wish mine had listened. The flight attendant asked her after 4 of us asked her to stop, and she didn't, because by the time the FA got involved, she was doing the top coat," the original poster replied.

Image: Reddit/tazdoestheinternet

Madeleine McCann Search Continues As Police Search Portuguese Dam

