Plane Ends Up In Lake After It Was 'Blown Off Runway' While Attempting To Land

The Boeing 737 cargo plane was carrying just three people at the time, and no one was injured in the crash, authorities confirmed.

The plane came to a stop on the edge of a lake at Montpellier Airport, with the nose resting in the water.

"As a safety measure, Montpellier airport is closed for an indefinite period to cargo and commercial flights, pending the intervention of a specialised company to remove the aircraft," authorities said in a statement this morning.

According to FlightRadar24, the plane departed Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris.

The location of the wreckage required the total closure of the airport," the Préfet de l’Hérault said in a statement.

"The Bureau of Investigation and Analysis (BEA) has opened a security investigation. Investigators were able recover the flight recorders.

"After examination of several options, it was decided to transport heavy lifting equipment in the next few hours to move the aircraft in optimal safety conditions.

"This technically complex maneuver will be initiated tomorrow morning under the control of the experts appointed by the airline. As a preventive measure, the Hérault SDIS has installed an anti-pollution device in the Etang de l’Or. A new point will be made tomorrow morning."