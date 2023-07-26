The Project

Plane Crashes While Fighting Fires On Greek Island Of Rhodes

Two pilots have died after their plane crashed while fighting fire on the Greek island of Rhodes.

The fire brigade did not give further details of the crash.

State broadcaster ERT showed footage of the plane dropping water over a fire and then crashing into a hillside and bursting into flames.

It said the accident took place over the town of Karystos on the island of Evia, east of Athens.

About 10 per cent of Rhodes has been burned during the wildfires, and more than 50 blazes still rage across Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned of tough days ahead, with blazes destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of thousands of tourists from the island of Rhodes.

Mitsotakis said on Tuesday the next days would be difficult, with conditions possibly improving after Thursday.

"All of us are standing guard," he said.

"In the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean which is a climate change hot-spot, there is no magical defence mechanism, if there was we would have implemented it."

An assessment by scientists published on Tuesday said human-induced climate change has played an "absolutely overwhelming" role in the extreme heatwaves that have swept across North America, southern Europe and China this month.

In Greece, a prosecutor on Rhodes launched an investigation into the causes of the fires and the preparedness and response of authorities, state broadcaster ERT said.

With AAP.

