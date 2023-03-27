The Project

Pizza Hut Japan Launches Pizza With 'Too Much' Coriander, And Well, Half Of Us Will Hate That

Is there such a thing as too much coriander?

If you don’t think so, this pizza might be for you!

Pizza Hut Japan has created an abomination called the “Too Much Cilantro” pizza.

The pizza has tomato sauce, ‘yangnyeom’ (Korean for sauce), prawns, and topped with a very generous amount of coriander.

Pizza Hut said in a press release, “It’s a non-standard amount of cilantro to which Gen Z can’t help but say: ‘Wow, it’s like the grass is growing.’”

A ‘non-standard amount’ means about three whole bunches of the divisive plant on the pizza.

“The moment you open the box, you’ll be surprised by the fragrance.” This monstrous pizza was designed to attract younger consumers, according to a report by Business Insider.

The pizza is only going to be sold in limited quantities until April 9th in 520 franchises in Japan.

Image: PR Times Japan/Pizza Hut Japan

