Pizza Hut Australia Now Serving Up Loaded Garlic Bread

The new garlic bread range sees the staple side dish take centre stage, loaded up with toppings including pepperoni, buffalo chicken, barbecue meatlovers and veggie paneer.

Garlic bread is already a beloved favourite with Aussie customers, with the pizza chain revealing one is ordered every single minute during Pizza Hut’s average operating hours.

The loaded breads cost between $6.95 and $8.95, or can be bundled with other menu items from just $2.50 extra, with Wendy Leung, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut Australia, saying offering customers genuine value was “super important” to the chain.

“With the new loaded garlic bread range, we are hoping to take our value proposition to a whole new level,” she said.

“As with all our menu items too, we are committed to delivering the best quality products, and we can’t wait to share our new creations with Australia.”

“We know the current cost of living crisis is really hurting Australians at the moment, and we are hoping that by offering our latest range from just $6.95 pick up, we’re helping relieve the pressure in some small way.”

The loaded garlic bread range is available now from Pizza Hut stores across the country.