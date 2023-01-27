The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

PIVOT! Delivery Drivers Abandon New Sofa In Stairway, Causing Thousands Of Dollars In Damage

PIVOT! Delivery Drivers Abandon New Sofa In Stairway, Causing Thousands Of Dollars In Damage

A man has slammed a furniture company after their failed attempt at bringing the sofa up the stairs got it lodged in the staircase, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Bournemouth man, Luke Ansell, had moved into his brand new home in December when he ordered a new couch that was anticipated to arrive in January.

Ansell said that the delivery men from Designer Sofas 4U assured him that they make tight deliveries all the time.

“They got here, and I showed them where I wanted it upstairs. I said that it looked quite tight, but they assured me that they do tight deliveries all the time.”

“I just said, ‘oh well you’re the experts’ - they are a delivering company after all so I just left them to it.”

However, the delivery men got the sofa lodged in the narrow staircase, causing damage to the plasterwork and the woodwork before they abandoned the property.

Ansell told Mirror that he refused to sign the delivery forms after they suggested cutting off the bannisters to get the sofa up the stairs.

Ansell claims that the company rejected his account of events when he complained, with the delivery men allegedly denying that they ever tried to get it up the staircase.

The Birmingham-based company told the BBC that it was carrying out an “internal investigation.”

They added, “As a company, we always try to put our customers first and have built our business over 13 years with this at the forefront of our minds. We also, as an employer, try to ensure that our staff are safe and also at the top of our priority.”

The World's Most Popular Jobs Have Been Revealed
NEXT STORY

The World's Most Popular Jobs Have Been Revealed

Advertisement

Related Articles

The World's Most Popular Jobs Have Been Revealed

The World's Most Popular Jobs Have Been Revealed

According to Forbes contributor Tracy Brower, PhD, there’s never been a better time to find your dream job.
More And More People Are Getting Their Make-Up Done Before Heading Into The Birthing Room

More And More People Are Getting Their Make-Up Done Before Heading Into The Birthing Room

How dare they do something they enjoy
Court Orders Laser Tag Company To Pay $38 For Birthday Party Flop

Court Orders Laser Tag Company To Pay $38 For Birthday Party Flop

A British Columbia lawyer sued a laser tag company over a disappointing birthday party.
Beach Cabanas Are Taking Over Australia's Beaches, And People Are Divided

Beach Cabanas Are Taking Over Australia's Beaches, And People Are Divided

The Cancer Council are saying yay to Aussies opting for better sun safety by seeking shade. However, some are concerned they block the view to the water for lifeguards, make the beach more crowded and 'ruin the vibe' of Aussi
Egyptologists Find World's Oldest Mummy Which They Expect To Be 4300 Years Old

Egyptologists Find World's Oldest Mummy Which They Expect To Be 4300 Years Old

Egyptologists have uncovered a Pharaonic tomb near the capital Cairo containing what might be the oldest and most complete mummy yet to be discovered in the country, the excavation team leader says.