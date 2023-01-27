PIVOT! Delivery Drivers Abandon New Sofa In Stairway, Causing Thousands Of Dollars In Damage

Bournemouth man, Luke Ansell, had moved into his brand new home in December when he ordered a new couch that was anticipated to arrive in January.

Ansell said that the delivery men from Designer Sofas 4U assured him that they make tight deliveries all the time.

“They got here, and I showed them where I wanted it upstairs. I said that it looked quite tight, but they assured me that they do tight deliveries all the time.”

“I just said, ‘oh well you’re the experts’ - they are a delivering company after all so I just left them to it.”

However, the delivery men got the sofa lodged in the narrow staircase, causing damage to the plasterwork and the woodwork before they abandoned the property.

Ansell told Mirror that he refused to sign the delivery forms after they suggested cutting off the bannisters to get the sofa up the stairs.

Ansell claims that the company rejected his account of events when he complained, with the delivery men allegedly denying that they ever tried to get it up the staircase.

The Birmingham-based company told the BBC that it was carrying out an “internal investigation.”

They added, “As a company, we always try to put our customers first and have built our business over 13 years with this at the forefront of our minds. We also, as an employer, try to ensure that our staff are safe and also at the top of our priority.”