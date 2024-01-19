The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Pints To Set Aussies Back $15 As Alcohol Tax Increases

Pints To Set Aussies Back $15 As Alcohol Tax Increases

A pint of beer will soon set beer-loving Aussies back $15 as the tax on alcohol increases to over $60 per litre of pure alcohol.

The beer tax will increase on February 1 due to indexation.

Speaking to The Herald Sun, Brewers Association of Australia CEO John Preston said the latest increase will have a negative impact on brewers and beer drinkers.

“In many venues, people are paying over $15 for a pint. This is a huge amount considering how tight the family budget is,” he said.

This will see the excise on a pint increase by 90 cents, and the tax on a $55 carton of beer will exceed $20 plus GST.

The tax on a keg of beer increased by about $2 to $78 back in August.

Australia’s spirit tax is now the third highest in the world behind Iceland and Norway.

Gen Z Refusing To Take Part In ‘Hustle Culture’
NEXT STORY

Gen Z Refusing To Take Part In ‘Hustle Culture’

Advertisement

Related Articles

Gen Z Refusing To Take Part In ‘Hustle Culture’

Gen Z Refusing To Take Part In ‘Hustle Culture’

Lazy, entitled, tech-obsessed… yep, Gen Zs have heard it all when it comes to their work ethic.
Charity Pulls Out Of Jobseeker Scheme As It's 'Broken'

Charity Pulls Out Of Jobseeker Scheme As It's 'Broken'

A key charity has come out swinging against Australia's welfare system, saying it's so broken they no longer want to be involved with it.
Statement From Department Of Employment And Workplace Relations Spokesperson About Work For The Dole

Statement From Department Of Employment And Workplace Relations Spokesperson About Work For The Dole

Statement From Department Of Employment And Workplace Relations Spokesperson About Work For The Dole
New Study Finds That Australia Is The World's Most Sex-Addicted Nation

New Study Finds That Australia Is The World's Most Sex-Addicted Nation

A recent study that analysed addictive behaviours across 200 countries has found that Australia was number one for sex addiction.
Louis Vuitton Releases Divisive US$3,000 Sandwich Bag

Louis Vuitton Releases Divisive US$3,000 Sandwich Bag

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has sparked debate with their latest creation the “Sandwich Bag”, a large clutch reminiscent of a paper lunch bag carrying a hefty price tag of US$3,000.