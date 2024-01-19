Pints To Set Aussies Back $15 As Alcohol Tax Increases

The beer tax will increase on February 1 due to indexation.

Speaking to The Herald Sun, Brewers Association of Australia CEO John Preston said the latest increase will have a negative impact on brewers and beer drinkers.

“In many venues, people are paying over $15 for a pint. This is a huge amount considering how tight the family budget is,” he said.

This will see the excise on a pint increase by 90 cents, and the tax on a $55 carton of beer will exceed $20 plus GST.

The tax on a keg of beer increased by about $2 to $78 back in August.

Australia’s spirit tax is now the third highest in the world behind Iceland and Norway.