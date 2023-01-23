Pink Floyd Called ‘Woke’ By Commenters After Misunderstanding Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Artwork

Pink Floyd’s iconic album artwork for their 1973 Dark Side Of The Moon has always featured a rainbow exiting the right side of the pyramid.

The inclusion of red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet bars, making up the colours of a rainbow are visible when white light passes through a triangular prism.

However, after sharing an image announcing the band’s 50th anniversary Dark Side Of The Moon box set, ‘anti-woke’ commenters jumped to attack the band for featuring a rainbow in the logo.

Less than enlightened fans of the band saw the rainbow and stated it was the band showcasing support for the LGBTQIA+ community, who adopted the rainbow as a symbol of LBGTQIA+ support and inclusion.

"Sad to see a band that was once great has gone full WOKE!!!." writes another fan. "I loved your music before, NOT LISTENING NOW!"

A third commentator states: "No librul [sic] agenda for me today. Thanks, Pink. Fan for 63 years and never listening again. I miss when the songs were about cats and gnomes! Bring back syd, hed never stand for this left wing nonsense."

More educated fans of the band jumped to their defence and explained what the new logo image was depicting, whilst also stating it is pretty obvious Pink Floyd have always held left-wing values.

One commenter on Facebook wrote: "The prism already had a rainbow, and you'd be a fake fan to say Pink Floyd hasn't always accepted queer folks. The Wall was pretty clear that homophobia is vile."

"Some people here took 'we don’t need no education' too seriously." one quick-witted fan wrote.