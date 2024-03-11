Pilots Suspended After Falling Asleep For Nearly 30 Minutes Mid-flight

We put a lot of trust in aeroplane pilots. We all get into a metal tube and fly through the sky at high speeds and just trust that the two people up front know what they are doing.

Surely, they don’t just let anyone fly a plane? These people are professionals; they wouldn’t do anything stupid - like both fall asleep at the wheel?

Well, that’s exactly what two pilots did on Batik Air flight BTK6723.

According to the New York Post, a report from Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee found that the pilot and the first officer had a little snooze for about 28 minutes.

The mile-high shuteye took place on January 28th on a flight between the island of Southeast Sulawesi and Jakarta.

The pilot had just had a nice hour snooze and asked his second-in-command if he wanted to switch places. The co-pilot refused, so the pilot went back to sleep only to wake up 28 minutes later and find that the copilot was asleep, and they were off course.

Thankfully no disasters took place, and no one was hurt. Once they were awake, the pilot got the plane back on course and landed the plane safely in Jakarta. Both pilots (who have not been identified) have been “temporarily suspended.”

So next time you get on a plane, order a coffee and have it sent to the cockpit, just to be sure.