Pilot Reaches Out Of Plane Window To Grab Passengers Phone

Heartwarming footage has emerged of a pilot reaching out the cockpit window to retrieve a passenger's phone.

Imagine leaving one of your most prized possessions at an airport, no, not a loved one; we're talking a mobile phone.

Maybe you'd be sitting on the plane in a cold sweat of panic, or maybe you'd be blissfully unaware.

Whatever this passenger was experiencing at the moment, it was soon their lucky day.

I don't like to use the term 'hero' lightly, but the man flying this Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles deserves the title.

The video of this heroic act was posted on World Kindness Day (November 14), an international holiday formed to promote kindness throughout the world.

So, if you were rude to anyone on that day, you really messed up.

The airline shared the video along with the message, "When our Employees at @LGBairport noticed a Customer's phone left behind in a gated area after a flight that was already boarded and pushed back from the gate, they didn't hesitate. #WorldKindnessDay"

According to Chris Perry, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines, when another customer spotted the phone and notified the crew, the pilot wanted to help.

"The captain immediately suggested that the ramp agents on the ground try to jump the phone up to him so he could return it to the customer," Perry said.

It's good to know now that travels back; we're in safe hands (and so are our phones).

