Pilot Proposes To Flight Attendant Girlfriend Aboard Flight

Konrad Hanc, a pilot with LOT Polish Airlines, proposed to his girlfriend Paula in front of delighted passengers on board a flight to Krakow.

Pilot Hanc emerged from the cockpit and used the PA system to introduce himself to passengers, telling them there was also “a very special person” on board.

Konrad then got down on one knee in front of the entire cabin, with a ring box in one hand and a bouquet of flowers in the other.

Paula ran down the aisle to give Konrad an enthusiastic yes, saying “Of course I will”, as passengers applauded the happy couple.

Konrad and Paula met on a flight to Krakow, with the proposal taking place on the same route around a year and a half later.