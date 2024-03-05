The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Pilot Jumps Into Action To Deliver Baby Midflight

Pilot Jumps Into Action To Deliver Baby Midflight

A pilot helped deliver a baby mid-flight after a mother unexpectedly went into labour.

Jakarin Sararnrakskul was the pilot of a VietJet plane flying from Taipei, Taiwan, to Bangkok, Thailand.

The cabin crew notified the pilot, and Sararnrakskul jumped into action.

Sharing to Instagram, the pilot wrote, “I have been a pilot for 18 years. I just helped a newborn baby on the plane.”

The crew even nicknamed the bub ‘Sky’ in honour of birth thousands of feet in the air.

Sararnrakskul told Viral Press that he had never delivered a baby before in the 18 years of his piloting career.

“He will be able to tell everyone for the rest of his life that he was born in the air,” Sararnrakskul said.

“I feel so proud that I could help to bring him into the world.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Jakarin Sararnrakskul (@drjakarin)

Aussies Divided Over Revealing Swimwear At Family-Friendly Theme Parks
NEXT STORY

Aussies Divided Over Revealing Swimwear At Family-Friendly Theme Parks

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussies Divided Over Revealing Swimwear At Family-Friendly Theme Parks

Aussies Divided Over Revealing Swimwear At Family-Friendly Theme Parks

A complaint about swimwear at a Gold Coast theme park has reignited debate over what is acceptable to wear in public.
Principal In Japan Fired And Stripped Of Retirement Pay For Allegedly Overfilling Coffee

Principal In Japan Fired And Stripped Of Retirement Pay For Allegedly Overfilling Coffee

A junior high school principal in Japan has reportedly lost his job and retirement pay after he overfilled his coffee at a service station.
"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" Contestant Left Confused After' Phone A Friend' Mix Up

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" Contestant Left Confused After' Phone A Friend' Mix Up

A contestant on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire was left confused after using his 'phone a friend' lifeline to call his wife, only to hear a man's voice answer.
Tasmania's New AFL Team Will Almost Certainly Be Called The 'Tasmanian Devils'

Tasmania's New AFL Team Will Almost Certainly Be Called The 'Tasmanian Devils'

To the surprise of no one, Tasmania's incoming AFL team will be known as the Tasmanian Devils, it has been reported.
Spice Girls Celebrate 30 Years Of The Iconic Girl Group

Spice Girls Celebrate 30 Years Of The Iconic Girl Group

The Spice Girls are celebrating 30 years since the iconic girl group formed, sharing a video of their first audition tapes from 1994.