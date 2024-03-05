Pilot Jumps Into Action To Deliver Baby Midflight

Jakarin Sararnrakskul was the pilot of a VietJet plane flying from Taipei, Taiwan, to Bangkok, Thailand.

The cabin crew notified the pilot, and Sararnrakskul jumped into action.

Sharing to Instagram, the pilot wrote, “I have been a pilot for 18 years. I just helped a newborn baby on the plane.”

The crew even nicknamed the bub ‘Sky’ in honour of birth thousands of feet in the air.

Sararnrakskul told Viral Press that he had never delivered a baby before in the 18 years of his piloting career.

“He will be able to tell everyone for the rest of his life that he was born in the air,” Sararnrakskul said.

“I feel so proud that I could help to bring him into the world.”