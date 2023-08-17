The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Pilot Dies In Toilet While Flying From Miami To Chile

Pilot Dies In Toilet While Flying From Miami To Chile

A pilot has collapsed and died in a toilet on-board a Boeing 787 while flying from Miami to Chile.

56-year-old Ivan Andaur was flying a LATAM Airlines flight (LA505) from Miami International Airport to Santiago, Chile, on Sunday night when he started to feel ill.

According to The Sun, his co-pilots were forced to make an emergency landing at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

Paramedics boarded the plane to provide medical assistance, but despite a nurse’s best efforts to revive Andaur, he was immediately pronounced dead after suffering symptoms related to cardiac arrest.

The nurse, known as Isadora on social media, said the airline didn’t have the ‘necessary or sufficient supplies’ to resuscitate him.

“LATAM needs to improve the issue of protocol in case of health and medical emergencies like this where lives can be saved but the resources are needed,” said Isadora.

Sky Airline captain Paula Mandini paid tribute to Andaur in a social media post.

“I have many memories of flights, conversations and so many things…I have a giant lump in my throat,” she said in a Facebook post.

“I only hope that you are with your Vero and from heaven you give strength to your daughter..!!!!! Fly high..!!!!!”

The airline said in a statement, “At LATAM we are deeply moved by what happened and we extend our most sincere condolences to the family of our collaborator.

“We are deeply grateful for his 25-year career and his valuable contribution, who has always stood out for his dedication, professionalism, and commitment.”

Bob Katter Called Out At Matildas Semi-Final For His Hat Blocking The View Of Others
NEXT STORY

Bob Katter Called Out At Matildas Semi-Final For His Hat Blocking The View Of Others

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Bob Katter Called Out At Matildas Semi-Final For His Hat Blocking The View Of Others

    Bob Katter Called Out At Matildas Semi-Final For His Hat Blocking The View Of Others

    It was the match that the entire nation watched. Actually, let me start that again, it was the match the entire nation tried to watch.
    Woman Reveals She And Her Husband Sleep On Different Sides Of The Bed Every Night

    Woman Reveals She And Her Husband Sleep On Different Sides Of The Bed Every Night

    A woman has shocked the internet by revealing that she and her husband sleep on different sides of the bed every night.
    New Research Shows The Mediterranean Lifestyle Will Help You Live Longer

    New Research Shows The Mediterranean Lifestyle Will Help You Live Longer

    I eat pasta 3 times a day so I think I’m going to live forever.
    Australia’s Rudest Cities Have Been Revealed

    Australia’s Rudest Cities Have Been Revealed

    A new survey has revealed Australia’s rudest cities, and sorry to Queensland, but Bundaberg has taken out the top spot.
    March 2024 Trial Date Proposed For Donald Trump's Case In Georgia

    March 2024 Trial Date Proposed For Donald Trump's Case In Georgia

    Prosecutors have proposed that former US president Donald Trump's trial on election interference charges start on March 4, 2024.