Pilot Dies In Toilet While Flying From Miami To Chile

56-year-old Ivan Andaur was flying a LATAM Airlines flight (LA505) from Miami International Airport to Santiago, Chile, on Sunday night when he started to feel ill.

According to The Sun, his co-pilots were forced to make an emergency landing at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

Paramedics boarded the plane to provide medical assistance, but despite a nurse’s best efforts to revive Andaur, he was immediately pronounced dead after suffering symptoms related to cardiac arrest.

The nurse, known as Isadora on social media, said the airline didn’t have the ‘necessary or sufficient supplies’ to resuscitate him.

“LATAM needs to improve the issue of protocol in case of health and medical emergencies like this where lives can be saved but the resources are needed,” said Isadora.

Sky Airline captain Paula Mandini paid tribute to Andaur in a social media post.

“I have many memories of flights, conversations and so many things…I have a giant lump in my throat,” she said in a Facebook post.

“I only hope that you are with your Vero and from heaven you give strength to your daughter..!!!!! Fly high..!!!!!”

The airline said in a statement, “At LATAM we are deeply moved by what happened and we extend our most sincere condolences to the family of our collaborator.

“We are deeply grateful for his 25-year career and his valuable contribution, who has always stood out for his dedication, professionalism, and commitment.”