Pilot Breaks The News Of Queen's Death To British Airways Passengers Mid-Flight

A pilot has been recorded informing passengers and cabin crew of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on a British Airways flight.

A clip posted to Twitter shows passengers and crew in disbelief as the pilot makes the announcement.

"The Queen passed away earlier today with her family by her side. I thought at the moment I should at least tell you that before you arrive at the terminal because I know many will be very, very sad about this," the pilot announced.

"It will give you some time to reflect because we have 40 minutes for landing. We will all be thinking about her family in this time," as the camera pans to crew members wiping away tears.

Speaking to the MailOnline, passenger, Michael Capiraso recorded the announcement and expressed just how emotional it all was.

“It was so surreal, while flying to the UK to take our daughter to the University of Edinburgh, to hear the news from the pilot of the Queen’s passing, and to experience the emotions of the flight crew and the passengers. I will always remember that moment,” he said.