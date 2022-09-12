The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Pilot Breaks The News Of Queen's Death To British Airways Passengers Mid-Flight

Pilot Breaks The News Of Queen's Death To British Airways Passengers Mid-Flight

Passengers on a British Airways flight were left stunned after the pilot announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A pilot has been recorded informing passengers and cabin crew of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on a British Airways flight.   

   

A clip posted to Twitter shows passengers and crew in disbelief as the pilot makes the announcement.   

   

   

"The Queen passed away earlier today with her family by her side. I thought at the moment I should at least tell you that before you arrive at the terminal because I know many will be very, very sad about this," the pilot announced.   

   

"It will give you some time to reflect because we have 40 minutes for landing. We will all be thinking about her family in this time," as the camera pans to crew members wiping away tears.   

   

Speaking to the MailOnline, passenger, Michael Capiraso recorded the announcement and expressed just how emotional it all was.   

   

“It was so surreal, while flying to the UK to take our daughter to the University of Edinburgh, to hear the news from the pilot of the Queen’s passing, and to experience the emotions of the flight crew and the passengers. I will always remember that moment,” he said.  

Mourners Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches At Queen’s Memorial
NEXT STORY

Mourners Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches At Queen’s Memorial

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mourners Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches At Queen’s Memorial

Mourners Asked To Stop Leaving Paddington Bears And Marmalade Sandwiches At Queen’s Memorial

Only "unwrapped" flowers should be left in Green Park, according to Royal Parks.
Value of Coins with Queen’s Image Expected to Skyrocket

Value of Coins with Queen’s Image Expected to Skyrocket

“Post-market prices are soaring” as collectors are in a frenzy trying to get their hands on coins with the Queen’s portrait.
Next James Bond Movie Will See 007 Serve A King For The First Time

Next James Bond Movie Will See 007 Serve A King For The First Time

For the first time in the franchise’s history, 007 will act on behalf of His Majesty’s secret service.
Retailers Ask For Clarification On Public Holiday Rules For Trading

Retailers Ask For Clarification On Public Holiday Rules For Trading

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) has called on states and territories to clarify trading conditions for Australia's National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen on September 22.
Ukraine Makes Major Progress As Russia Turns Off Power In Response

Ukraine Makes Major Progress As Russia Turns Off Power In Response

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of attacking civilian infrastructure in response to a rapid weekend offensive by Ukrainian troops that drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the Kharkiv region.