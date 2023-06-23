The Project

Picture Of Aussie Bridge Has Shocked People Around The World

A photo of the Brisbane Bridge has gone viral, with many people confused and shocked by the design.

The photo was posted on the ‘View From Your Window’ Facebook group and has so far garnered over 40,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments.

In the photo that was posted, the bridge almost looks warped and slanted. 

Some people have described it as “creepy”, and one user even called it “witchcraft”.

“Those street lights give me anxiety,” wrote one man.

“This looks like a glitch”, pointed out another.

Wendy Martin, the woman who took the photo, said she was trying to capture the sunset but instead caught the bridge at a strange angle. 

Despite all this, many locals rushed to the comments to inform many shocked users that the bridge was not that scary or strange in person. 

In an aerial shot of the bridge, it’s seen to be like any other ordinary bridge.

