Picture Of A Public Barbeque Covered In Filth Called 'Un-Australian' By Outraged Aussies

Reddit user Legitimate-Street250 shared a photo of a barbeque in Frew Park in Brisbane covered in rubbish, food leftovers, and the burnt grease not scraped away.

"Seriously? Feel like I stumbled across a crime scene…" they captioned the photo.

"I'm literally the guy walking my dog in the park at the beginning of the episode and finds the body," they added in a comment.

Other Reddit users were quick to condemn the etiquette crime, with many calling it 'un-Australian-.

"Public service announcement: if you're going to use public utilities such as this, leave it the way you found it or in better condition than you found it. Please have some decency. This is just un-Australian," said one comment.

"Lazy ass people who can not respect others and tidy up after themselves," said another.

Others joked that the cheese left behind was the real crime because it's now so expensive.

"That cheese is like $10 a packet, and there's two whole slices left unattended to. I vote to convict," one person said.

Image: Reddit/ Legitimate-Street250