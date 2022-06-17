Photos Show Kim Kardashian Is In Queensland... But All Is Not As It Seems

North Queensland is home to crocs, coral and Bob Katter, but could it also be home to Kim Kardashian? At least for the next few months, it might be. Some locals have claimed they’ve spotted Kim K out and about in Cairns, but Kim was photographed the night before in Los Angeles, so which is it?

The first question that needs to be asked is: why would Kim Kardashian be in Far North Queensland? Simple: her boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was recently released from the maximum-security comedy prison known as a Saturday Night Live contract, is in Queensland filming his new movie Wizards!, so it is plausible that Kim might pop over to spend time with him.

Who says she was in Cairns? Well, that would be local café manager Matt Black who runs the Botanica cafe and told the ABC that “They sent their security detail in, and they had a little look at the menu, then asked if we had room for a couple of private guests, who are hoping to take over the inside.”

Why weren’t there any photos? Conveniently the staff were told to place their phones on the counter, and the security detail asked them not to release the CCTV footage.

Why weren’t there any other customers at the café? It was Wednesday morning in Cairns, it’s easy to believe the café was possibly empty.

We know for sure that Pete Davidson is up there. Not only because he’s filming a movie there and is contractually obliged to be in the country, but because he was spotted at Timezone in Cairns. No word of whether he was playing Daytona or what he was doing there, but unlike the supposed Kim visit to the café Pete was actually photographed at the Timezone.

As for reasons why Kim might not be in Cairns, the Daily Mail says she was spotted on Tuesday evening getting out of her Lamborghini in LA. And to make it to brunch Wednesday morning in Australia would be out of the realm of possibility even for somebody with Kim’s powers.

So is Kim Kardashian in Cairns, or is a local café simply trying to drum up some business on a slow weekday? Either way, Botinca café offers Avocado on Toast for $19.50 and zero discretion for all famous people, real or imagined.