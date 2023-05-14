Photos Of Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Having An “Argument” On The Red Carpet Are Going Viral

The images appear to show the couple having an argument before turning on the charm and posing for photographs on the red carpet of Jennifer Lopez’s new film ‘Mother’.

Because clearly, this is important news, the Daily Mail has even hired a lip reader to investigate what the “argument” could have been about.

The “expert” lip reader alleges the conversation is a wife asking her husband “Is this top too low cut?” with the husband saying, “Don’t worry babe”.

Any couple can relate to this conversation, if he says “yes”, well it’s too late to do anything about and Lopez becomes Jenny off her block, so the best course of action is to say “no” and try and get this part of the night over as quickly as you can.

JLo then seems to say, “Come close to me”. Then after the couple finishes their red carpet photos, Affleck turns to his wife and says, “That’s us done” then gives her a big kiss and asks her if she’s okay.

So it seems that this was all just a normal conversation. The misunderstanding could all just be a side effect of Ben having a resting sad face.