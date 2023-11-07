Photo Showing Woman Standing In Three Different Positions Sends People Into Meltdown

Writer and comedian Tessa Coates had a shop assistant take photos of her trying on a wedding dress, only to look back on the image and see that her reflection in the mirror was showing a different pose to her actual self.

Standing in front of the mirror, Coates has one arm bent and one by her side, whereas in one mirror her reflection has both arms crossed and in another mirror she has both arms down.

Coates shared the photo to Instagram, saying she “went wedding dress shopping and the fabric of reality crumbled”.

People were stunned by the photo, with comments both congratulating the bride to be and demanding an explanation for the spooky image.

“I’m terrified and happy for you,” wrote one concerned commenter.

“my stomach flipped wtf!!!” wrote another.

Coates went to the Apple store for an explanation on the mysterious mirror magic, and shared that the likely reason for the photos is the camera taking a burst of images left to right and stitching them together to create one picture.

It is likely that as the camera was taking the pictures, Coates had shifted her arms from hanging by her side to crossed over her stomach.

“It’s made like an AI decision and it stitched those two photos together,” Coates explained on her Instagram.

“One very clever person on Twitter found the exact line on my back, it’s a tiny tiny bit that’s not completely in line and that’s where the photos are stitched together.”