The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Photo Showing Woman Standing In Three Different Positions Sends People Into Meltdown

Photo Showing Woman Standing In Three Different Positions Sends People Into Meltdown

A woman has described pictures taken at her wedding dress fitting as documenting “a glitch in the matrix”, causing her to nearly throw up on the street.

Writer and comedian Tessa Coates had a shop assistant take photos of her trying on a wedding dress, only to look back on the image and see that her reflection in the mirror was showing a different pose to her actual self. 

Standing in front of the mirror, Coates has one arm bent and one by her side, whereas in one mirror her reflection has both arms crossed and in another mirror she has both arms down. 

Coates shared the photo to Instagram, saying she “went wedding dress shopping and the fabric of reality crumbled”. 

People were stunned by the photo, with comments both congratulating the bride to be and demanding an explanation for the spooky image.

“I’m terrified and happy for you,” wrote one concerned commenter. 

“my stomach flipped wtf!!!” wrote another. 

Coates went to the Apple store for an explanation on the mysterious mirror magic, and shared that the likely reason for the photos is the camera taking a burst of images left to right and stitching them together to create one picture. 

It is likely that as the camera was taking the pictures, Coates had shifted her arms from hanging by her side to crossed over her stomach.

“It’s made like an AI decision and it stitched those two photos together,” Coates explained on her Instagram. 

“One very clever person on Twitter found the exact line on my back, it’s a tiny tiny bit that’s not completely in line and that’s where the photos are stitched together.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Tessa Coates (@wheatpraylove)

Army Helicopters Are Tricking Crocodiles Into Thinking It’s Mating Season
NEXT STORY

Army Helicopters Are Tricking Crocodiles Into Thinking It’s Mating Season

Advertisement

Related Articles

Army Helicopters Are Tricking Crocodiles Into Thinking It’s Mating Season

Army Helicopters Are Tricking Crocodiles Into Thinking It’s Mating Season

The sound of low-flying helicopters in North Queensland has confused crocodiles into thinking it’s mating season, sending them into a frisky frenzy.
Khloé Kardashian Reveals What The Tooth Fairy Leaves For Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian Reveals What The Tooth Fairy Leaves For Daughter True

Known for their excessive spending and indulgent lifestyles, the Kardashians take a surprisingly low key approach to tooth fairy rewards.
American Couple’s Plan To Name Their Son ‘Brisbane’ Shocks Aussies

American Couple’s Plan To Name Their Son ‘Brisbane’ Shocks Aussies

An American couple, expecting triplets, have shocked the internet after revealing they are naming their triplets Locklan, Wilder, and…Brisbane.
Judge Orders Seizure Of $AU1.29 Billion From Airbnb Following Tax Evasion Probe

Judge Orders Seizure Of $AU1.29 Billion From Airbnb Following Tax Evasion Probe

An Italian judge has ordered the seizure of 779.5 million euros ($A1.29 billion) from short-term rentals platform Airbnb's European headquarters in Ireland for alleged tax evasion, Milan prosecutors' office says.
Woman Discovers Disgusting Reason Why Her Dishwasher Was Not Cleaning Her Dishes

Woman Discovers Disgusting Reason Why Her Dishwasher Was Not Cleaning Her Dishes

A TikToker discovered the disgusting reason why her dishwasher kept leaving her plates and bowls dirty after a cycle.