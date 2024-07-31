Photo Of Surfer At The Olympics Instantly Becomes Iconic Image Of The Games

French photographer Jerome Brouillet took the photo of his career while covering surfing in Tahiti.

As Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina caught one of the biggest waves of the day, Brouillet took an incredible shot of the surfer.

With his finger pointed to the air, Medina was in an upright position as he kicked out, leaving his board trailing along behind him, as they both seem to be suspended over the water.

"The conditions were perfect; the waves were taller than we expected," Brouillet told the BBC.

It wasn't until the photographer checked his camera afterwards that he saw the incredible image.

"He is at the back of the wave and I can't see him and then he pops up and I took four pictures and one of them was this one," said Brouillet.

"It was not hard to take the picture. It was more about anticipating the moment and where Gabriel will kick off the wave.

"I think that when he was in the tube he knew that he was in one of the biggest waves of the day. He is jumping out of the water like 'man, I think this is a 10'."

Brouillet sent the photos to his editor, but it wasn't until later that he saw how the image had taken off on social media.

"I was just checking my phone on the six-minute break after the shoot and I had lots of notifications on social media and I thought something is happening with this shot," he said.

"It's very cool, it's a nice shot and lots of people love it. It's not really a surf photograph so it captures the attention of more people."

Image: The Olympics/Jerome Brouillet