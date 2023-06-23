Photo Of KFC All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Sparks Calls To Bring The Concept Back

The KFC buffet was in many KFC restaurants in the late 90s and early 2000s, allowing diners to gorge on the Colonel’s famous crispy chicken.

The photo posted by Old Shops Australia Facebook Page has prompted many to call for the return of the KFC All-You-Can-Eat Buffet.

The caption read, “KFC. Bring back the all-you-can-eat buffet. South Lake WA - closed the buffet in the early 2000s.”

People rushed to the comments to reminisce and beg for buffet-style KFCs to return. “I’d smash a KFC buffet. We need to back badly,” one person commented.

“Damn I miss these,” another wrote.

“There was one in Thomastown Vic, back in the late 80s early 90s… I remember going there after Sunday church with the family and pigging out,” one person shared.

“I think 94/95 was when I visited Bondi Junction and the Newcastle one. I actually have never eaten KFC pieces of chicken ever since! Definitely overloaded,” another shared.

“Wow, I never knew that was even a thing. I’m not surprised that it would have failed. So many people would ‘eat the palace out’,” another said.