Photo Of Frozen Chips Shows The Potato Shortage May Be Over

Finally some good news; a photo of a supermarket freezer stocked full of frozen chips!

With all the chaos in the world, it's not an exaggeration to say that this photograph has restored faith for many.

The country’s potato production was severely impacted by heavy rainfall and flooding in recent months. The increased cold weather during spring and summer last year ruined what is usually the prime growing time for spuds, leading to a very low crop.

In December, potato growers said the cost of production had doubled, but supermarkets were unwilling to budge on prices.

This caused a 25 per cent spike in the wholesale potato price and shortages were seen in the east coast, Tasmania and Western Australia.

Coles even put a limit on the amount on frozen potato products customers could buy.

The frozen food section, once a place of joy and convenience, had become a reminder of the turbulent times we are living in.

But now, a beacon of hope in a usually divisive and petty place; a Facebook group.

A shopper posted the photo of an Aldi supermarket in Queensland, which showed the freezer chocka block with frozen chips.

The comments from other group members were unanimously positive.

If chippies can unite the people of Facebook, what can’t they do?

Image: Facebook

