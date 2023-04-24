The Project

Photo Angers Aussies Over The Way Different Tim Tams Are Packaged

If there’s one thing Aussies can get defensive about, it’s our Tim Tams.

A photo posted to the Australia Reddit forum by @budge1988 has enraged Aussies about the way Arnott’s sells its Tim Tams.

The photo shows a packet of Tim Tam Originals next to an open packet of Tim Tam Dark Choc Mint.

The packets may be the same length, but the eagle-eyed Redditor pointed out that the spacing of the biscuits is not.

While the Originals are made to fit 11 in a packet, the deluxe range only has space for eight biscuits.

And while the different number of biscuits is annoying, commenters were more annoyed at the amount of plastic being used.

“(It’s) still the same f***ing amount of plastic. That’s the outrage, I think: polluting just for the sake of marketing because they’re afraid a smaller package will sell less,” said one comment.

“I was thinking the same thing, a stupid amount of plastic for 8 biscuits,” said another.

Another person explained why Arnott’s would keep the same size packaging despite the number of biscuits being different.

“It’s not just the smaller pack, it’s also that they want the same size packs in the same size boxes so they look better when stacked or on a shelf,” explained one person.

Image: Reddit/@budge1988/Getty

