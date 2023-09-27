Pharmacies in New South Wales and Queensland Now Able To Prescribe Birth Control Pill

State governments are expanding the trials in an attempt to ease pressure on the health system, with Victoria tipped to follow suit.

Women will be able to obtain resupplies of their medication from pharmacists, freeing up appointments otherwise taken up at GP clinics and saving women out-of-pocket costs from visiting their doctor.

The 12-month trial, beginning on Wednesday, will extend to over 900 pharmacies across New South Wales and is expected to provide relief in regional areas where access to doctors is particularly limited.

The trial is an expansion on an earlier initiative launched in May, which allowed pharmacists to prescribe medication for basic health conditions.

The expansion will only apply to women on particular types of the pill, who are using it for contraception only and are between the ages of 18 and 35.