Pharmacies in New South Wales and Queensland Now Able To Prescribe Birth Control Pill

Women in New South Wales and Queensland can purchase their oral contraceptive pills from pharmacies without needing to see a GP for a prescription.

State governments are expanding the trials in an attempt to ease pressure on the health system, with Victoria tipped to follow suit. 

Women will be able to obtain resupplies of their medication from pharmacists, freeing up appointments otherwise taken up at GP clinics and saving women out-of-pocket costs from visiting their doctor. 

The 12-month trial, beginning on Wednesday, will extend to over 900 pharmacies across New South Wales and is expected to provide relief in regional areas where access to doctors is particularly limited. 

The trial is an expansion on an earlier initiative launched in May, which allowed pharmacists to prescribe medication for basic health conditions. 

The expansion will only apply to women on particular types of the pill, who are using it for contraception only and are between the ages of 18 and 35.

Shrek’s Swamp In Scotland Can Now Be Rented Out

For any Shrek fans out there who’ve always wondered what it would be like to live in a swamp, well now is your chance, because Airbnb is listing Shrek’s Swamp.
An executive from Qatar Airways has slammed the federal government at a Senate inquiry on Wednesday morning, claiming the rejection of their application for more flights was not in the national interest.
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film is coming to Australia and will hit screens on October 13.
Spanish prosecutors have charged pop star Shakira with failing to pay 6.7 million euros ($A11.1 million) in tax on her 2018 income, in the country's latest financial allegations against the Colombian singer.
Bega workers in Penrith have entered their fourth day of industrial action over pay, and there are now fears that a Dare iced coffee shortage is imminent.