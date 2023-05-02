The Project

Phallic-Shaped Iceberg Caught On Camera By A Guy From A Town Called Dildo

A photo of a phallic-shaped iceberg has gone viral because… well, it’s funny.

But it’s not the best part of the story.

The photo was captured by Ken Pretty, who is from a town called Dildo on the island of Newfoundland.

We’re being very mature about it all.

The photo was taken off the coast of the Canadian island, near Harbour Grace, and shows a 30 foot iceberg shaped like male anatomy.

Pretty shared it to Facebook, and people were quick to jump in with jokes and it’s now been dubbed the ‘Dickyberg'.

“You couldn’t really distinguish it from shore, but when I flew out with the drone, I noticed the shape in question was kind of away from the other part,” he told local media, The Telegram.

“The first picture I took was of that because it looked obviously like a male penis, and I knew I’d get a lot of comments, but I didn’t expect this much. “I’m from Dildo, so imagine if that came into Dildo, how much traction it would get.”

Unfortunately the iceberg has already toppled over and the Dickyberg is no more.

Image: Ken Pretty

