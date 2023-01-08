Pets Could Finally Be Allowed In NSW Rental Homes Under Planned Reform

Currently, renters can ask their landlord if they may have a pet, but there's no time frame on when a request must be approved or denied.

Under the proposed change, landlords would have to respond within 21 days, and it would automatically be approved if they failed to acknowledge the request.

It does not necessarily mean all renters would be able to keep pets, but the onus would be on landlords to explain why any request would be refused.

The Opposition says the scheme would operate in a similar way to rules in other states, and it would provide a list of reasons why landlords could say no.

Many people rent for their entire lives, and they deserve to have a pet, according to Shadow Minister for Better Regulation Courtney Houssos.

"The simplification of this process balances both the rights of renters and owners," Ms Houssos said in a statement.

"Renters have a clear and transparent process to apply to have a pet, while owners can still outline protections for their property or specific grounds for refusing."

The NSW Government sought consultation on the issue in late 2022.

The model follows the process already in place in Victoria, which allows renters to ask their landlord for permission to keep a pet on the property.

The landlord has 14 days to decide whether or not to allow the pet, and is only able to refuse if they have permission from the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

A similar system is in place in South Australia and the ACT, with landlords only able to refuse based on very specific grounds and with permission from a state tribunal.

