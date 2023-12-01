The Project

Petrol Station Printing Error Leads To A Huge Lottery Win

Michael Sopejstal, a 60-year-old from Illinois, USA, had an incredible stroke of luck this September when a simple mistake by his service station attendant turned into a nearly $600,000 win.

Sopejstal made a short trip across the border, explaining; “I come to Michigan every few weeks to eat at my favourite restaurant, and I always get a Lucky for Life ticket for 10 or 20 draws while I’m here.”

On this particular occasion, at GoLo gas station in New Buffalo, the attendant misunderstood Sopejstal's request for a 10 draw ticket, instead printing a ticket with 10 lines for a single draw. Despite the error, Sopejstal decided to keep the ticket.

To his great surprise, the mistake turned out to be an incredible fluke of good fortune. The morning after the draw on September 17, Sopejstal discovered that he had won US$25,000 (A$37,000) annually for life by matching the numbers 11-15-17-24-48. 

Although he missed the final number, 04, which would have secured the jackpot of US$1,000 (A$1500) each day for life, Sopejstal was obviously thrilled stating; “It was an amazing feeling.”

Contemplating whether he should take annual payments or a lump sum, Sopejstal eventually chose the former, receiving a total payout of US$390,000 (A$590,000) after tax.

Reflecting on the unexpected turn of events, Sopejstal expressed his excitement about the possibilities that came with his newfound wealth, grateful that a printing error turned a routine purchase into a life-changing win.

