Petrol Prices Fall By Up To 30 Cents In Some Australian Cities

In Sydney, petrol prices have fallen nearly 30 cents a litre, with the average cost of regular unleaded is now 167.4 cents per litre.

“Oil prices have largely maintained their downward trajectory over recent months and thankfully, the timing of the Sydney price cycle appears to have bottomed out just as families are hitting the road,” said NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury.

Perth has seen the biggest drop and is enjoying the cheapest petrol, with prices sinking to 166.1 cents per litre.

Melbourne and Brisbane’s average price of unleaded is currently 173.6 and 174.6 cents per litre, respectively.

Drivers in Darwin are paying an average of 175.6 cents a litre for unleaded, with those in Adelaide are paying 176.2 cents per litre.

Prices in Hobart are the highest in the country, with unleaded setting drivers back an average of 180.7 cents per litre.

Khoury suggests drivers still shop around for the best prices. The difference between the least expensive and most expensive prices in Sydney is about 54 cents.

“Finding the cheapest fuel around and filling up now while prices have bottomed out could help a family – driving a standard family sedan – save as much as $30 on a tank of fuel,” Khoury said.

With many looking to hit the road over the public holiday, drivers are being urged to fill up now to take advantage of low prices.