Peter Dutton Has Called For The Government To Abandon The Voice Referendum If It Is Unconvinced It Will Succeed

For months the coalition has campaigned against the "Yes" movement and has instead called for constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians without a constitutionally-enshrined voice.

Some opinion polls have displayed slipping support for the "Yes" campaign, while others have stayed the same.

Speaking at Parliament, Mr Dutton said if there was a chance the vote would fail then it should not go ahead.

"If the prime minister is going forward with a constitutional change that he believes is going to fail, that will set back reconciliation, then it is incumbent on this prime minister to stop that course of action," he said.

"The best outcome achievable by many pundits and many experts observing this debate at the moment is that the nation is split evenly down the middle.

"And it should be incumbent on any prime minister to provide the leadership to prevent that from taking place."

A date for the has yet to be set, but it must be held this year.