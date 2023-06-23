The Project

Peter Dutton Has Called For The Government To Abandon The Voice Referendum If It Is Unconvinced It Will Succeed

Liberal leader Peter Dutton has warned "reconciliation will be harmed" if the referendum fails, and described the government's approach to the Voice as a "con job".

For months the coalition has campaigned against the "Yes" movement and has instead called for constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians without a constitutionally-enshrined voice.

Some opinion polls have displayed slipping support for the "Yes" campaign, while others have stayed the same.

Speaking at Parliament, Mr Dutton said if there was a chance the vote would fail then it should not go ahead. 

"If the prime minister is going forward with a constitutional change that he believes is going to fail, that will set back reconciliation, then it is incumbent on this prime minister to stop that course of action," he said.

"The best outcome achievable by many pundits and many experts observing this debate at the moment is that the nation is split evenly down the middle.

"And it should be incumbent on any prime minister to provide the leadership to prevent that from taking place."

A date for the has yet to be set, but it must be held this year.

Russian Diplomat Squatting In Ex-Russian Embassy In Canberra

