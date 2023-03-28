Peter Bol Demands Anti-Doping Agency Does Better As It's Revealed He Never Tested Positive To Drugs

Bol's lawyer Paul Greene is demanding Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) drop a "sham" case and admit there's no evidence against the middle distance runner.

And Bol, the nation's highest-profile track athlete, says he's disappointed in SIA and also Athletics Australia's lack of support in the doping saga.

Bol was told on January 10 of a positive result to the banned drug erythropoietin, known as EPO, in his A sample from a test three months prior.

He was provisionally suspended by Athletics Australia but the ban was lifted when the results of a second set of testing, on the B sample, did not confirm the initial findings.

Bol's lawyer Greene also sent the samples for independent testing at two laboratories and results showed no trace of any banned substance, he says.

"It's nothing worth celebrating because it shouldn't have happened to start with," Bol told radio station 2GB on Wednesday.

"It's brutal ... I am completely innocent.

"(I) never used any performance substances, never used any drugs - I am just a good athlete, I train and I put in the work."

A dual Olympian and a Commonwealth Games silver medallist in his pet event the 800m, Bol was bewildered why SIA said he had failed a drugs test and how the finding was leaked to the media.

"Do better. Just do better," he said of his message to SIA.

SIA had no comment at this stage, a spokesman said.

Bol said he was also frustrated at a lack of support from Athletics Australia.

"It has been pretty disappointing from my own governing body to not stand behind me during that and ... just check up on me, I don't think it's that hard to do," he said.

Lawyer Greene said he sent the athlete's samples to two independent laboratories.

"We had two of the most world-class analytical chemists in the world look at his results and say this wasn't even a close call, these were just negative tests," Greene told the Nine Network.

He called on SIA to admit their errors.

"They just couldn't get it right, they had no idea what they were doing," Greene said.

"And the worst part of it now is: one, it was announced first of all which it never should have been, I begged them not to announce it.

"Two, now they just ... obviously are wrong, they are refusing to drop this sham investigation."

Greene said SIA had "absolutely no evidence at all" of any wrongdoing.

"There is no urine sample positive, there is no evidence he took anything in his urine, it's 100 per cent negative," he said.

"There was nothing on his phone. There is nothing on his computer. There's absolutely zero evidence.

"They just need to say, 'We have no evidence, we messed this up, this was a mistake'."