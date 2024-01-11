The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Pet Sitting On The Rise To Combat Rising Rent Prices

Pet Sitting On The Rise To Combat Rising Rent Prices

While the country struggles through a rental crisis, it appears one group of Aussies have it all figured out.

Professional pet sitting has risen in popularity in recent years…and can see someone go months or even years without paying a cent in rent. 

Pet sitting has become a way of life for digital marketer Merrin Munroe, and she told The Project that most of her business comes from word of mouth. 

“I was on a website for a couple of years, but in the last sort of five or six years I haven't needed to, it’s all just through people I know,” Merrin said. 

Merrin explained that she fell into the job when moving to Melbourne from Sydney. 

“I wasn’t quite sure where I wanted to live, so I thought I’ll just come and do pet sitting or look after people’s houses when they go on a holiday,” she said. 

With the pet sitting business booming, Merrin suspects she’s saved thousands.

“I haven’t paid rent for nine years, most of the pet sitting I do is paid,” she said. 

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky
NEXT STORY

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky

Using an infrared laser, a team of scientists and scholars have beamed a message to the Trappist-1 solar system 40 light years away, inviting aliens to come visit.
New Study Finds Women Less Likely To Be Given CPR In Public Over Exposure Fears

New Study Finds Women Less Likely To Be Given CPR In Public Over Exposure Fears

We'd all like to think if we went into cardiac arrest, someone would help perform CPR or grab the defibrillator. But for half of the population, that's not always the case.
Indulging In A Cheeky Late-Night Snack Might Be Very Bad For Your Health

Indulging In A Cheeky Late-Night Snack Might Be Very Bad For Your Health

Experts caution that late-night meals, a common practice for nearly 60% of over 34,000 surveyed U.S. adults, may have unintended health consequences.
Tasmanian Garden Wins The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest

Tasmanian Garden Wins The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest

Kathleen Murray proudly snagged the top spot in the first-ever World’s Ugliest Lawn competition, a global event stemming from a Swedish initiative promoting water-saving and eco-friendly gardening.
Teacher’s List Of Banned Words Sparks Debate

Teacher’s List Of Banned Words Sparks Debate

One teacher’s list of prohibited words, including “Rizz”, “Bruh”, “Period!” and “Big Dawg”, has sparked debate online on what is acceptable language in the classroom.