Pet Sitting On The Rise To Combat Rising Rent Prices

Professional pet sitting has risen in popularity in recent years…and can see someone go months or even years without paying a cent in rent.

Pet sitting has become a way of life for digital marketer Merrin Munroe, and she told The Project that most of her business comes from word of mouth.

“I was on a website for a couple of years, but in the last sort of five or six years I haven't needed to, it’s all just through people I know,” Merrin said.

Merrin explained that she fell into the job when moving to Melbourne from Sydney.

“I wasn’t quite sure where I wanted to live, so I thought I’ll just come and do pet sitting or look after people’s houses when they go on a holiday,” she said.

With the pet sitting business booming, Merrin suspects she’s saved thousands.

“I haven’t paid rent for nine years, most of the pet sitting I do is paid,” she said.