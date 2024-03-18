The Project

Pet Owners Want Same Rights As Parents When It Comes To Time Off Work

A new study has revealed that most pet owners feel like they should have the same rights as parents when it comes to taking time off work.

One in 10 dog parents in the UK believes they should receive “pet-ternity leave” that would give them leave entitlements similar to maternity or paternity leave.

The study conducted by Burns Pet Nutrition found that 67 per cent of dog owners see their pets as “children.”

Delving further into what kind of leave pet owners believe they should be entitled to, the study found 56 per cent should not have to take out of their annual leave to take their dog to the vet.

Forty per cent said they would want time off to care for their sick pets at home, while over half call for compassionate leave to grieve the loss of their pet.

The study also revealed that 15 per cent of owners feel like they should be able to take ‘pet-ernity’ leave when their pooch has a litter of puppies.

Twelve per cent say they should be able to get to work late and leave early to pick up their doggies from daycare.

The UK states employees can take a “reasonable amount of time off to deal with an emergency”, including mourning a death in the family or taking care of a sick child.

However, a UK recruitment firm found that 58 per cent of employers were against the idea of pet leave, while only 12 per cent thought they should “maybe” offer it.

It would come as no surprise that Millennials and Gen Z are the most passionate about their pooches and are more likely to see their dogs as children with 82 per cent of the cohort seeing their dog as a child, while 21 per cent are exclusively pet-parents.

Burns Pet Nutrition Manager Laura Crotch told MailOnline: “Dogs bring so much happiness and joy to a household, they really are part of the family.

“So, when a dog is sick it can be an incredibly worrying time for owners, and when the worst happens and that friendly face is no more, it can truly be devastating.

“That's why we back calls from dog owners hoping for help when it comes to getting time off work.”

