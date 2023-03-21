The Project

Pet Owner Uses Dating App Grindr To Try And Find Missing Cat

A UK resident has come up with an alternative method to find their lost cat - creating a profile on Grindr, the gay dating app.

Given that dating apps use your location to find hotties in the area, it's the perfect place to advertise your lost furry friend

The profile was created for their black and white moggy with the message, "A bit strange, but our house cat has gone missing. If anyone has seen this cat, please message me to let me know. It would be great help."

For a dating app, that's not actually strange at all.

The cat is described as 23, white, with an average body build, who is single, "a bottom" and is "looking for dates and relationships".

Also, as "chill, curious, goofy" and enjoying "karaoke, movies, music and reading".

Sounds like an absolute catch! Hopefully, there's some horny people in the area who can help find him.

The profile was shared on Twitter, but there's no word on whether the cat has been found or how many unsolicited dick pics it's received.

