Pet Owner Defends Dyeing Her Dog Green To Look Like The Grinch For Christmas

Dog owner Ashley Spielmann has defended her decision to dye her pooch, Rizzo, green so he resembles the Grinch during Christmas.

The woman's original video of her dog being dyed green, red and white has been viewed over 10 million times.

@mondaygray #grinchtiktok #puppy #dogsoftiktok #christmas #groomer #thegrinch ♬ You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch (From "Dr. Suess' the Grinch 2018") - Starlite Singers

But the video has been slammed by many commenters, comparing it to "animal abuse", while others said Rizzo looked miserable during the process.

Spielmann has been posting TikToks of Rizzo since, responding to the negative comments left on the original video.

Speaking to Newsweek, Speilmann said the dye job was done by their pet groomer, and dog-friendly colouring was used.

"We love Christmas in our house and absolutely love the Grinch," she said.

"My younger children watched the movie every night last year. So because schnauzers naturally have grumpy faces I thought we would do something fun and he would be the perfect Grinch."

Image: TikTok/ mondaygray

