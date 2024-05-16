Pet Influencers Calling On Government To Allow Pets To Be Allowed On Public Transport

Pet Circle started a petition in March, which now has over 20,000 signatures, directed at Australia’s first dog, Toto Albanese.

The Instagram account for Basil the Corgi posted: “I’d love to live the corgi dream and make friends on buses and trains while safely in my backpack. Support the pawtition, pardon the pun, for uniform regulations for pets onto buses, trains and trams.”

Pet Circle CMO Jon Wild told the Courier Mail that allowing pets on public transport would make it easier for pet owners to access veterinary care.

“In Victoria, small pets are allowed on trains, trams and buses in a carrier, and larger dogs can travel on trains with a lead and muzzle. We’re asking parliamentarians and transport operators to update their regulations to be more uniform across the country,” he said.

“Based on our research findings, nearly three out of every ten 3 Australians who own pets face challenges accessing veterinary care without access to public transportation, which means that their pet might not be getting the healthcare that they need. We need to do better for our pet parents and pets.”

In Queensland, pets are currently not allowed on TransLink bus, train or tram services.

They are allowed on Brisbane River ferries and City Cats if they meet certain requirements.

Assistance animals are allowed to travel on public transport in accordance with the Guide Hearing and Assistance Dog Act (2009) and if they are identified with TransLink Assistance Animal Pass.