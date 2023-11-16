Pest Control Company Will Infest Your Home With Cockroaches For $2,500

The Pest Informer from North Carolina is looking to release the creepy crawlies into an appropriate space to gauge the effectiveness of a new cockroach specific treatment.

Not only will the home be deliberately infested, the treatments will take place over the course of 30 days, with the pest informer filming progress throughout.

Unfortunately for any Australians keen to make some quick cash, not every home qualifies, with only residences in the United States being considered.

If at the end of the 30 days the cockroaches have not been eliminated by the experimental treatment, the company promises to use traditional methods to remove any remaining bugs.