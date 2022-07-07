Perth Zoo's Tricia The Elephant Passes Away, Aged 65, Will See Enclosure Close

Tricia, who was an Asian elephant, was the oldest elephant to be cared for by a zoo in Australasia and one of the oldest elephants in the world.

Tricia's health had been monitored closely by vets and her keepers at the zoo for many years.

The elderly elephant was receiving treatment and supportive care for "various age-related complaints", but her health deteriorated rapidly over the past week resulting in her death.

Premier Mark McGowan paid tribute to Tricia, saying she was a household name for WA families.

"Her stature and her grace were compelling, and for six decades, she was an integral part of any visit to Perth Zoo," he wrote on social media.

"They treated her with the love, dignity and respect she deserved," he said.

"Tricia brought so much joy to so many families, and her memory will live on in all those who visited her."

Tricia arrived in Perth in January 1963, at just six years old, making the journey from Ho Chi Minh City — then Saigon — via Singapore.

Perth Zoo senior elephant keeper Kirsty Carey who cared for Tricia said in 2017 that Tricia's story mirrored a changing society.

"Tricia has lived through an era when zoos were a random collection of animals kept for human enjoyment," she said.

"Many of our older visitors recall Tricia living in a concrete enclosure and she was named after the 1962 Miss Australia [Tricia Reschke], reflective of a time when beauty pageants were in vogue."

Over the years, Tricia's enclosure turned into one with a swimming pool, trees, a mud wallow, scratching poles, a heated barn, and sleeping mounds, with multiple keepers dedicated to her care.

She was joined by three young elephants in 1992 from Malaysia — Putra Mas, Permai and Teduh.

Teduh passed away in 2007, but Putra Mas and Permai remain at Perth Zoo.

Tricia will remain a huge part of Western Australia, with the elephant even having a ferry bearing her name sailing on the Swan River.

"It really is a privilege to work with such a special animal," said Carey.

Perth Zoo has asked the community not to send flowers but rather support the Tricia Tribute to Conservation Fund, which was established to build an elephant guard post in Sumatra in Tricia's name.