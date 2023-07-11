The Project

Perth Woman Reveals Why You Shouldn't Wear Glasses On Zoom

A Western Australian woman has taken to social media to showcase why you shouldn't wear glasses on video calls.

Lanah Jones, based in Perth, recently created a TikTok video to explain the fatal error employees can make when wearing glasses on applications such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom. 

In the video, the reflection in Lanah's glasses is clear as she demonstrates how individuals can get themselves into this sticky situation.

The captions on the video read, "Take your glasses off if you're scrolling during a [Microsoft] Teams meeting." 

She then gives two examples of awkward situations from wearing glasses in meetings taking place on Zoom. 

"Literally saw my manager on Instagram during my performance review, and my boyfriend saw I was scrolling when we FaceTimed", said Lanah. 

Looking to see if other TikTok users have had the same issue, Lanah wrote, "Has this happened to you?" on the bottom of her video. 

One user replied, "This is how I see what my 12-year-old is looking at her iPad."

Another user commented, "Important PSA. Thank you hero."



The King and the Queen of England have some marriage advice, and it’s about as lacklustre as you’d imagine.
Fake proposals are flooding the internet, and people are finding it hard to see the funny side of them.
A motorsports fan has started a divisive online debate after posting a photo of an $18 burger he purchased at the NTI Townsville 500.
Sweden is set to join NATO after the Turkish president agreed to support the country’s bid.
New research has discovered that people suffering from chronic conditions can exercise as little as 20 minutes daily to lower the risk of depressive symptoms.