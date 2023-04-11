The Project

Perth Woman Defends Billboard Advertising Her OnlyFans

A woman in Perth has defended her decision to advertise her OnlyFans with a giant billboard.

The huge advertisement features the creator, known as w.c.savage, posing in lingerie, with her Instagram and OnlyFan accounts listed. There is also a QR code for people to use.

Locals have taken offence to the advertisement for adult-only content being displayed so prominently, with one resident saying it’s “insane”.

“I think it’s quite inappropriate actually because it’s a family area and it’s an over 18 adult site, and I don’t think children should be able to see that,” another local told 7NEWS.

Local businesses told 7NEWs they would complain to the local council.

But local Mayor Mark Irwin told 7NEWS, “content and editorial control of what is displayed on the billboard is a decision made by a private entity”.

The creator has defended her billboard and its content.

“If your kids know what Onlyfans is, then that’s on you guys, not on me,” she said.

“If anybody of any age wants to see something, they’ll find it, and I can’t control that.”

Image: w.c.savage/Instagram

