The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Perth Teenager Armed With Knife Shot Dead By Police

Perth Teenager Armed With Knife Shot Dead By Police

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public after an allegedly radicalised teenager armed with a large kitchen knife was shot dead by police in Western Australia.

The 16-year-old stabbed a man in the back at a Bunnings carpark at Willetton in Perth's south on Saturday night then rushed at officers, WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch told reporters on Sunday.

Bodyworn footage of the incident shows the teen approaching police who deployed their Tasers but that did not have the "desired effect", he said.

The teen then moved towards a constable who fired a single shot, Mr Blanch said.

When officers arrived at the scene they didn't know a man had been stabbed in the carpark.

The victim, whose age has not been made public, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Mr Blanch said the attack appeared to be random as injured man was not connected to the teen and just happened to be in the area at the time.

The police commissioner said several triple zero calls were made about the incident, including from the teenager himself and multiple ones from members of the state's Muslim community concerned about his behaviour.

"We believe he sent relevant messages to some of those members who immediately responded by calling police," Mr Blanch said.

"Again, I do want to thank members of the Muslim community who did that, because that enabled us to identify rapidly who this individual was and respond quickly."

He described the teen involved as a Caucasian male with mental health issues who was known to police.

The boy had been part of an anti-radicalisation support program since 2022 but police don't have concerns he is part of a wider network.

Officers have been in contact with the teenager's family.

With AAP.

Shea Connors On Scoring Sydney FC's Winning Goal In The A-League Women's Grand Final
NEXT STORY

Shea Connors On Scoring Sydney FC's Winning Goal In The A-League Women's Grand Final

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Shea Connors On Scoring Sydney FC's Winning Goal In The A-League Women's Grand Final

    Shea Connors On Scoring Sydney FC's Winning Goal In The A-League Women's Grand Final

    Sydney FC beat Melbourne City 1-0 in Saturday's grand final to claim a record fifth A-League Women championship, and their second in a row.
    North Korean Propaganda Song Becomes Viral Hit On TikTok

    North Korean Propaganda Song Becomes Viral Hit On TikTok

    A patriotic and totally normal song about Kim Jong Un, which describes the leader as “warm-hearted” and “friendly” has gone viral on TikTok after Gen Z users have been remixing the living democracy out of it.
    Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Loses Over $10,000 Over Mistake No Aussie Would Make

    Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Loses Over $10,000 Over Mistake No Aussie Would Make

    Aussie Wheel of Fortune fans have been left baffled after an American contestant failed to complete the puzzle in which the answer was an iconic Australian animal.
    Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse Touted To Be The Next Location For 'ABBA Voyage'

    Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse Touted To Be The Next Location For 'ABBA Voyage'

    Melbourne is on the cusp of securing a major coup by becoming the second city in the world to host ABBA's groundbreaking 3D virtual concert 'ABBA Voyage'.
    Local South Australian Footy Club Loses By Astonishing 516 Points

    Local South Australian Footy Club Loses By Astonishing 516 Points

    A local Adelaide footy club lost by an astonishing 516 points after they failed to kick a single goal in the game.