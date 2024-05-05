Perth Teenager Armed With Knife Shot Dead By Police

The 16-year-old stabbed a man in the back at a Bunnings carpark at Willetton in Perth's south on Saturday night then rushed at officers, WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch told reporters on Sunday.

Bodyworn footage of the incident shows the teen approaching police who deployed their Tasers but that did not have the "desired effect", he said.

The teen then moved towards a constable who fired a single shot, Mr Blanch said.

When officers arrived at the scene they didn't know a man had been stabbed in the carpark.

The victim, whose age has not been made public, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Mr Blanch said the attack appeared to be random as injured man was not connected to the teen and just happened to be in the area at the time.

The police commissioner said several triple zero calls were made about the incident, including from the teenager himself and multiple ones from members of the state's Muslim community concerned about his behaviour.

"We believe he sent relevant messages to some of those members who immediately responded by calling police," Mr Blanch said.

"Again, I do want to thank members of the Muslim community who did that, because that enabled us to identify rapidly who this individual was and respond quickly."

He described the teen involved as a Caucasian male with mental health issues who was known to police.

The boy had been part of an anti-radicalisation support program since 2022 but police don't have concerns he is part of a wider network.

Officers have been in contact with the teenager's family.

With AAP.