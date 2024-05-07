Perth Mum-To-Be Slams Restaurant For Removing Meat From Dish Because She Is Pregnant

31-year-old Brittany Terenowski took to TikTok to explain an awkward experience at a Fremantle Italian joint, where she and her sister were confused that the chips with crispy prosciutto they ordered, didn’t come with crispy prosciutto.

And look sure, we all make mistakes when we’re cooking, most of the time the mistake is thinking we can cook.

But this was no mistake. Terenowski explained that after she and her sister asked a waiter why there was no prosciutto on their chips, a young male waiter replied: “Yes, usually we [have the prosciutto], but we made a change because..." and then he rubbed his belly.

Yes, you read right, without even talking to her, the restaurant decided to take meat off the menu.

Terenowski went on to explain that the restaurant did this despite the fact both her doctor and obstetrician had told her cured meats like prosciutto are safe to eat.

“I’ve been eating prosciutto and cheese and poached eggs because it’s actually fine.”

The reaction to Terenowski’s prosciutto problemo online was divided.

Some thought the restaurant’s heart was in the right place, with one responding to the post “That’s really sweet he was thinking of your baby”, while another argued the restaurant was “just being considerate”.

But others thought they’d made a huge mistake, one saying “I would have looked them dead in the eye and said I'm not pregnant”.

While another user devised an ingenious solution, “After I ate, I would stand up and announce, 'Since we are making choices for each other. I've decided your business doesn't need my money. Thanks for dinner’”

But if she can’t get dinner for free, here’s hoping the restaurant at least comped Terenowski her chips.