Perth Locals Plaster Notes On Car After Parking In A “Residents Only” Area

Perth’s Cottesloe Beach is one of the most iconic in the state, but residents in the local area are fed up with the public parking near their homes.

Deciding to take out their frustration, photos posted to Facebook show residents left colourful notes on a yellow Suzuki Swift that had parked in their “residents only” area near the beach.

"Do you live here? No thought so. Don't park here again you nerd," one note read.

"Don't park here again because my uncle is a state kickboxer champion and will give you a wedgie," another note read.

"Can you read? Resident's only. Move your vehicle," said a third.

"You've parked pretty badly," the final note read.

Plenty in the comments found a funny side to the notes, making fun of the messages and Perth in general.

“The amount of people in Perth who are state kickboxing champs is truly astonishing,” one wrote.

“Gotta say people who live In Cottesloe have terrible handwriting,” another said.

“Rangers will be filling their books down there,” one said.