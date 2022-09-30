The Project

Perth Local Council To Fine Residents Up To $5000 If Their Bins Are Too Smelly

A local council in the Perth suburb of Victoria Park have passed a new law where they will now fine residents up to $5000 if their green-topped garden organics bin attracts a bad odour.

The introduction of a third bin for garden organics in the Perth suburb of Victoria Park has prompted the local council to introduce a hefty $5000 if the bin becomes too smelly.   

   

Victoria Park Mayor Karen Vernon said the new law is to ensure residents sort their rubbish correctly.   

   

“We will need some powers, as a local council, to be able to make that behaviour change appropriately,” she told 6PR.   

   

“What is really important is that the contents of that third bin is just organic material, so it can be processed into compost.”   

   

Some residents were unhappy with the new law, taking to Facebook to express their displeasure.   

   

“Fining someone because their rubbish bin smells, should be a council service to disinfect bins when emptied. We pay astronomical rates, let‘s see them justified,” one user said on Facebook.   

   

“Omg who seriously has clean smelling rubbish after a week in an outside bin? Maybe they can provide deodorant for our bins or perfume!” said another.   

   

While many were disgruntled with the decision, some have expressed their support for the move.   

   

“I mean, if your bins smell, it‘s because you are lazy, and that’s on you,” one user said.  

