Perth & Gold Coast Look To Save 2026 Commonwealth Games

Just when we thought the Commonwealth Games was dead and buried, today, there is renewed hope that the great sporting spectacle could be resurrected in Australia - all thanks to an unlikely trio.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate, Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas and Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart. Saviours of the Commonwealth Games! Maybe. 

The trio have penned an open letter to the Prime Minister, asking him to back their grand plan to split the event across Perth and the Gold Coast.

The 2026 Comm Games was left in limbo in July when original hosts Victoria pulled out - then-Premier Dan Andrews citing a 7 billion dollar budget blowout.

Ever since, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has been wanting the games BAD.

There’s just one minor hurdle: the two cities are more than 4 thousand kilometres apart. 

But Gina, Tom and Basil say it could go something like this:

The Gold Coast kicks things off, hosting half the sports, including aquatics in week one.  

Perth then hosts the rest - including track and field - in week two.

While they don’t detail any costs for their multi-city plan (or disclose whether Gina plans to chip in any dough!), the trio do plan to use existing sports facilities to save cash.

The Commonwealth Games Federation has given Australia three months to find a new host, so with the clock ticking, can Gina, Tom and Basil keep the games down under.  

