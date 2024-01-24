Person Calls For Ambulance After Getting A Sore Stomach From Eating Too Much Kebab

Who doesn’t love a delicious kebab? Whether late at night or first thing Monday morning before work – nothing beats soft flatbread, juicy grilled meats, zesty sauces, and a fresh salad.

But sometimes you can have too much kebab, and find yourself drowning in lamb and tabouli. In moments like these you might feel you need help; you might be so frightened you’ll turn to ambulance services to save you from a Doner Disaster.

This is what happened to one Welsh resident last year who got a sore tummy after they ate too much kebab. Looking at the transcript, it’s possible this person wasn’t in as much danger as they thought.

“Operator: Tell me exactly what's happened.

Caller: Yesterday evening, we had some kebab, and I might have had a little bit more than I’m used to, then this morning, I've had a very painful stomach.”

Other calls included a lost voice, ring stuck on finger, hand stuck in letter box and missing false teeth.

These nuisance calls can be very annoying for emergency services, as call operators are already overstretched.

The Welsh Ambulance Service claims that 68,416 of the 414,149 calls it received in the past year were not a life or death emergency, an average of 188 per day.

“Inappropriate calls put additional strain on an already over-stretched service,” said Andy Swinburn, executive director of paramedicine. “Our plea to the public is to apply your common sense - most people know the difference between a real emergency and something that is uncomfortable, painful, or irritating but not life-threatening.”

So, if you ate too much souvlaki, maybe don’t call triple zero. Have a lie down, take some antacid or try another kebab – to push the first one down.