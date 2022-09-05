The Project

Perfectly Placed Spelling Mistake On Road Marking Sparks Amusement Amongst Locals

The ironic placement of a spelling mistake outside a school has bemused locals, with many noting they hope it reminds their children to practice their spelling.

An ironic spelling mistake outside a secondary school in the UK has lead to widespread amusement in Brighton, England.

The word ‘school’ outside of a secondary school was misspelt as ‘shcool’ which kind of sounds German so maybe they were just trying to be bilingual? But no, unfortunately it is not a word in any language. 

Locals have joked they hope the spelling mistake will encourage school kids to pay attention to their spelling after seeing how much mockery the mistake has caused. 

Fortunately, the gaffe has now been corrected, with the contractors fixing the mistake at no extra cost to the council. 

