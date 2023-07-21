The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Perfect: Australia Has A New Type Of Venomous Snake

Perfect: Australia Has A New Type Of Venomous Snake

Australia is known for its long list of venomous snakes, and good news! There's another one to add to the list.

A new species of venomous snake has been found in Central Australia, and its habitat spans from South Australia to Western Australia.

For decades, the desert whip snake, or the Demansia Cyanochasma, has been mistaken for another species of snake.

Researchers have now determined the snake, which looks blue and copper, as its own distinct species.

The University of Adelaide geneticists James Nankivell, Mark Hutchinson and Perth researchers Brad Maryan and Brian Bush made the determination through a combination of genetic studies and sampling physical specimens.

"The desert whip snake has a wide distribution through Central Australia; from the Western Australian goldfields to Flinders Range in South Australia, all the way up to southwest Queensland," Nankivell told 9News.

"It's quite commonly seen through outback towns."

Despite its unique hunting style, these particular snakes are unlikely to cause a fatal bite to humans.

"The cool thing about whip snakes is they're fast-moving and have these big eyes," Nankivell said.

"They're active predators that are out during the day to hunt down prey."

'Ghost Lighting' Is The New Trend Taking Over The Dating World
NEXT STORY

'Ghost Lighting' Is The New Trend Taking Over The Dating World

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    'Ghost Lighting' Is The New Trend Taking Over The Dating World

    'Ghost Lighting' Is The New Trend Taking Over The Dating World

    I thought ghost lighting was putting a torch below your chin and telling a scary story, but it's not.
    Fans Of Espresso Martinis Can Enjoy A “Unique Depth” By Adding Cheese

    Fans Of Espresso Martinis Can Enjoy A “Unique Depth” By Adding Cheese

    For those who enjoy espresso martinis, there is now a new way to enjoy the famous drink, and that is by adding parmesan cheese.
    Trailer For The New Season of American Horror Story Gives First Look At Kim Kardashian’s Character

    Trailer For The New Season of American Horror Story Gives First Look At Kim Kardashian’s Character

    We’ve been given our first glimpse at Kim Kardashian in the season of American Horror Story: Delicate.
    Man Who Stole 200,000 Creme Eggs Sentenced To 18 Months In Jail

    Man Who Stole 200,000 Creme Eggs Sentenced To 18 Months In Jail

    A man who stole 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs has been jailed for 18 months.
    King Charles To Get A Huge Pay Rise As UK Increases Funding In Monarchy By 45%

    King Charles To Get A Huge Pay Rise As UK Increases Funding In Monarchy By 45%

    Having been in the job for less than 12 months, King Charles III is about to receive a massive pay rise amid news of a government plan to increase public funding of the monarchy by 45%.