Perfect: Australia Has A New Type Of Venomous Snake

A new species of venomous snake has been found in Central Australia, and its habitat spans from South Australia to Western Australia.

For decades, the desert whip snake, or the Demansia Cyanochasma, has been mistaken for another species of snake.

Researchers have now determined the snake, which looks blue and copper, as its own distinct species.

The University of Adelaide geneticists James Nankivell, Mark Hutchinson and Perth researchers Brad Maryan and Brian Bush made the determination through a combination of genetic studies and sampling physical specimens.

"The desert whip snake has a wide distribution through Central Australia; from the Western Australian goldfields to Flinders Range in South Australia, all the way up to southwest Queensland," Nankivell told 9News.

"It's quite commonly seen through outback towns."

Despite its unique hunting style, these particular snakes are unlikely to cause a fatal bite to humans.

"The cool thing about whip snakes is they're fast-moving and have these big eyes," Nankivell said.

"They're active predators that are out during the day to hunt down prey."