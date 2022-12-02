The Project

Pepsi Launches Campaign With Lindsay Lohan To Promote Drinking Pepsi With Milk

It’s been dubbed “Pilk”, the new weird social media trend that Pepsi is trying to make happen.

There have been some odd social media trends over the years, but this new Pepsi one might just take the cake.  

  

 

This Christmas, Pepsi are urging their fans to try what they have dubbed “Pilk”, it’s when you mix Pepsi with milk.  

  

  

Has Pepsi heard of Spiders? Because it’s essentially the same thing but less fizzy and sweet.  

  

  

The cola company recently launched a new ad campaign featuring Lindsay Lohan, encouraging fans to try the combo and use the hashtag #PilkandCookies.  

  

  

"Feeling nice...or naughty?" Lohan wrote in the tweet. "@Pepsi, let's make #PilkandCookies happen."  

  

  

  

  

The campaign comes as a spin on the ‘dirty soda’ trend on TikTok, where users combine sot drink with syrup and cream.  

  

  

“With the rise of the ‘dirty soda’ trend on TikTok and throughout the country, we thought Pilk and Cookies would be a great way to unapologetically celebrate the holidays,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s chief marketing officer, in a statement about the campaign.  

   

  

According to Pepsi, mixing milk with Pepsi has long been something fans of the cola do.  

  

  

“Combining Pepsi and milk has long been a secret hack among Pepsi fans,” Kaplan said.  

  

  

Will you be trying Pilk this holiday season?  

