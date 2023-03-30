Pepsi Changes Its Logo And It's Kinda Just Like The Old One

Coke, Pepsi, L.A. Ice Cola, are still battling it out day after day on the supermarket shelf. Each sweet beverage will do whatever it can to stand out in the crowded fizzy drink market.

Pepsi especially pours endless cash into their advertising, with celebrities ranging from the Spice Girls, to Michael Jackson and that weird ad with Kendall Jenner and all those protesters, which was confusing, but did make me drink heaps more Pepsi somehow.

Well, Pepsi has made a bold new move: changing its logo. Gone is the old logo with the word Pepsi below it, and back is the word Pepsi inside the classic logo; it feels like the eighties are back baby!

The soft drink company hadn’t changed its can layout in fifteen years but decided on this throwback design to celebrate its 125th anniversary. The colour of the can have also changed, with a more “richer electric” blue, according to news.com.au

Let’s see if this works out for Pepsi, and while they're at it bring back some other old Pepsi icons, those Pepsi man ads from Japan, and weird Pepsi flavours like Ice Cream or Blue. They should give away a harrier jet as they did in the 90s; that all worked out ok, I think?