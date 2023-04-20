The Project

People With Diabetes Could Soon Take A Pain-Free Insulin Pill Instead Of Injections

People with diabetes could one day just take a pain-free insulin pill and need fewer injections, research suggests.

Pre-clinical testing has shown that a new type of oral Capsule allows slow-acting insulin to be absorbed at a rate of 50 per cent better than when it is infected.

The results mean that people with diabetes could eventually swap out their slow-acting injections. However, most would still need to take injections for fast-acting insulin as there is a lag with the Capsule.

The Capsule has been designed by scientists in Melbourne, who say it takes on the long-standing issues of protein drugs degrading too quickly in the stomach.

"These types of drugs are typically administered with an injection," RMIT University biophysical chemist Professor Charlotte Conn said.

"Thousands of diabetics in Australia need insulin injections up to several times a day, which can be unpleasant for the patient and results in high health-care costs.

"The oral capsules could potentially be designed to allow dosing over specific time periods, similar to injection delivery."

The Capsule still needs to undergo further human trials.

